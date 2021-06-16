checkAd

Red River Bank Expands Acadiana Team

ALEXANDRIA, La., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Blalock has joined Red River Bank as vice president and private banking relationship manager in the Acadiana market. A native of Alexandria, Louisiana, he has several years of both community and national banking experience, most recently in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Jason joins Ben Smith, Acadiana market president, at Red River Bank’s Lafayette loan and deposit production office. “We are excited about the addition of Jason to our team,” stated Ben. “Jason’s banking expertise and customer focus will continue to highlight Red River Bank as we move toward opening our full-service banking center in the Acadiana market in the coming months.”

Jason stated, “Our focus on providing personalized customer service, combined with our ability to offer sophisticated banking tools and technology, are what set Red River Bank apart. I look forward to meeting and working with clients on highly customized private-banking solutions to meet their financial goals.”

Once open, the new, full-service banking center will serve Red River Bank customers from its 1911 Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, location.

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

Contact:
Leigh Ann Purvis
Marketing Director
leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net
318-561-5903





