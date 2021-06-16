checkAd

Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung

Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung

16.06.2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase

Luxembourg, 16 June 2021 Today, the board of directors of Befesa S.A., Luxembourg ("Befesa") resolved to increase its share capital against cash contributions through partial utilization of its existing authorised capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 94,575,646.35 by EUR 16,471,948.79 to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by issuing 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares"). The New Shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated book building process at a placement price of EUR 56.00 per New Share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 332,264,408.00 (before deduction of commissions and expenses). The New Shares will carry dividend rights as from 1 January 2020, excluding the right to participate in the interim dividend which was paid on 4 December 2020 from available reserves.

The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June 2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021. Befesa has agreed to a six-months lock-up period with market-customary exceptions.


