checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Befesa S.A.: Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 22:25  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Befesa S.A.: Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase

16-Jun-2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase

Luxembourg, 16 June 2021 Today, the board of directors of Befesa S.A., Luxembourg ("Befesa") resolved to increase its share capital against cash contributions through partial utilization of its existing authorised capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from € 94,575,646.35 by € 16,471,948.79 to € 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by issuing 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares"). The New Shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated book building process at a placement price of EUR 56.00 per New Share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 332,264,408.00 (before deduction of commissions and expenses). The New Shares will carry dividend rights as from 1 January 2020, excluding the right to participate in the interim dividend which was paid on 4 December 2020 from available reserves.

The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June 2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021. Befesa has agreed to a six-months lock-up period with market-customary exceptions.

Seite 1 von 4
Befesa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Befesa S.A.: Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase Befesa S.A.: Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital increase 16-Jun-2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner zusätzliche Ergebnisse aus dem erweiterten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hebt EBITDA-Erwartung an
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwirbt Modern-Workplace-Spezialisten datac
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of ...
Sexismus in der Online Marketing Szene?
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger sichert sich EUR 185 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung für den weiteren Kapazitätsausbau ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:37 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Befesa kauft US-Recycler - Kapitalerhöhung
22:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
22:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung
18:10 Uhr
Befesa kauft US-Recycler - Kapitalerhöhung
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet (deutsch)
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of American Zinc Recycling Corp. for a purchase price of USD 450 million
17:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM and EGM) on 30 June 2021
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021