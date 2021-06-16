Capital Senior Living to Join the Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced that it has been selected to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on Friday, June 4, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Russell Microcap Index and believe the addition will increase our visibility in the investment community at a time when our company is at an important inflection point,” said Kimberly S. Lody President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the past 24 months, we have improved the foundational elements of our business focusing on financial stability, differentiated resident programming and operational excellence. As we move into the growth-focused phase of our strategic plan, we are well positioned to serve the fast-growing middle market senior population.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 76 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

