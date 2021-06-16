checkAd

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Core Permian Basin Bolt-On Acquisitions

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG):

PERMIAN BASIN ACQUISITIONS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) announced today that it has entered into three definitive agreements to acquire non-operated interests across approximately 2,900 net acres located in the heart of Reeves County, Texas and Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico for a combined purchase price of $102.2 million.

May 2021 production on the assets was approximately 2,200 Boe per day (2-stream, 66% oil) and Northern expects average production of 3,700 Boe per day in the second half of 2021, assuming an August 1 closing. The estimated development plan on the properties over the next several years is expected to grow production to approximately 6,500 Boe per day, assuming current strip prices. Under this development scenario, Northern forecasts the assets to generate over $100 million of cumulative free cash flow through 2025.

The assets include 5.3 net producing wells, 5.0 net wells in process and an additional 23.1 net undrilled locations ascribed to the core zones including the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and 1st through 3rd Bone Springs. The assets are operated primarily by Mewbourne Oil Company, Colgate Energy, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources.

The effective date for the majority of the transaction value is April 1, 2021. Northern consummated the acquisition of a portion of the assets in June and expects to close on the acquisition of the remaining assets in the third quarter of 2021. Northern estimates approximately $35 million of capital expenditures on the combined properties to be incurred in 2021, inclusive of estimated purchase price adjustments at closing of the acquisitions.

TRANSACTION FINANCING

The pending acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of a common equity offering and, to the extent necessary, cash on hand and/or borrowings under Northern’s Senior Secured Credit Facility and the transactions are anticipated to be immediately leverage accretive.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“These assets represent the trifecta,” commented Adam Dirlam, Chief Operating Officer of Northern. “We are acquiring high return core properties with top operators, assets with significant inventory and growth potential, and engaging in a transaction expected to meaningfully impact Northern’s free cash flow profile. We expect to generate over $100 million in free cash flow from the assets through 2025, based on current strip prices.”

