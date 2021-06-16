Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and, to the extent necessary, cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated oil and gas properties and interests located in the Permian Basin (the “Permian Acquisition”). Pending the use of proceeds as described above, the Company may temporarily apply a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Permian Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Permian Acquisition. If the Permian Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead book-running manager for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.