Shoe Carnival Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Cliff Sifford, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference - On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the team will participate in a fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET.

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference - On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the team will present to attendees at 1:45 PM ET.

A live webcast and a replay of both sessions will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https://investors.shoecarnival.com.