AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Aflac Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 22:21   

AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Aflac Life Insurance Japan, Ltd. (Aflac Japan), American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Omaha, NE), American Family Life Assurance Company of New York (Albany, NY) and Continental American Insurance Company (Omaha, NE). The outlook of the FSR is stable. These companies represent the life/health insurance subsidiaries of Aflac Incorporated (Aflac) (Columbus, GA) (NYSE: AFL) and are collectively referred to as Aflac Incorporated Group. Concurrently, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and all existing Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Aflac. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Aflac Incorporated Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The outlook change to positive reflects Aflac’s continued evolution and improvements in its ERM practices. The management team’s focus on improving financial operating metrics and financial management tools aimed at protecting the balance sheet are seeded in its actionable risk management plans and practices. The success of the company’s risk management practices was most recently displayed in its ability to adapt to the operational challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic, including its digitized selling efforts to bolster product growth without its face-to-face engagement at worksites and diversification of both product and geographies during this time. All of these have been managed through the lens of risk management and Aflac’s mature and embedded ERM program, including its well-developed scenario testing and evolving modeling capabilities. AM Best believes the attention Aflac has given to risks through this program has guided it through the challenges of market disruption and local government directives to shelter in place in the first half of 2020, which hindered new sales growth. The company met those challenges through heavy customer engagement in the individual and group segments. Additionally, a new medical product was introduced into the Japan market in early 2021 along with a reactivation of cancer product sales on April 1, 2021 through its relationship with Japan Post, both of which are expected to impact sales in Japan favorably.

Wertpapier


