Casella Waste Systems Appoints Gary Sova to Its Board of Directors and Announces the Retirement of James F. Callahan Jr and James E. O’Connor From Its Board of Directors

RUTLAND, Vt., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today the appointment of Gary Sova to Casella’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective June 15, 2021. In addition, the Company announced the retirement of James F. Callahan, Jr. from its Board effective June 14, 2021, and the retirement of James E. O’Connor upon the completion of his term at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders held June 2, 2021.

Mr. Sova served as a Senior Executive at Republic Services, Inc., a leading provider of U.S. environmental services, from 2002 to 2019.   During his time at Republic Services, he served as Senior Vice President of the Energy Services Division, Senior Vice President of National Accounts, and as the company’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales.   Prior to Republic Services, Mr. Sova was a Director of Business Development at Enron Energy Services from 2000 to 2002. From 1985 through 2000, Mr. Sova served in numerous sales and operating roles at Browning Ferris Industries, Inc, an early leader in the waste management industry.   Mr. Sova holds a BA from Southern Illinois University.

“We are excited to welcome Gary to our Board and we are looking forward to his positive contributions," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Gary is an experienced leader from the solid waste industry who will bring broad sales and marketing expertise and insights to our Board. We are confident that the addition of Gary will be valuable to the company as we continue to execute our long-term strategy and work to drive further profitable growth.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jim O’Connor and Jim Callahan for their service on our Board and for their strong contributions to our success,” Casella said. “Jim O’Connor joined our Board in 2015 during a pivotal time, and his leadership and guidance as our lead outside Director was invaluable as we executed on our long-term strategy. Jim’s passion for the solid waste industry has always been equally matched by his deep knowledge of the business, and I could always count on Jim for strategic advice.”

