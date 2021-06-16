checkAd

DGAP-News CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 22:41  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Study results
CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

16.06.2021 / 22:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

- Pivotal study conducted in 10 countries in fast changing environment of at least 29 COVID-19 variant strains; original strain almost completely absent

- At second interim analysis, statistical success criteria not met. Favorable safety profile confirmed

- Initial analyses show trend for age and variant dependent efficacy

- Results communicated to EMA, study progressing to final analysis within the next few weeks.

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - June 16, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced results of the second interim analysis of its international pivotal Phase 2b/3 study in approximatively 40,000 subjects (the HERALD study) of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed at this interim analysis, CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria. Initial analyses suggest age and strain dependent efficacy. Available data were communicated with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) confirmed a favorable safety profile for CVnCoV. The study is continuing to the final analysis and the totality of the data will be assessed for the most appropriate regulatory pathway.

In total, 134 Covid-19 cases were assessed in this interim analysis. Out of these cases, 124 were sequenced to identify the variant causing the infection. The outcome confirms that only one single case was attributable to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. More than half of the cases (57%) were caused by Variants of Concern. Most of the remaining cases were caused by other less characterised variants such as Lambda or C.37, first identified in Peru (21%) and B.1.621, first identified in Colombia (7%). In this context, the interim results suggest efficacy in younger participants but did not allow to conclude on efficacy in the age group above 60.

Seite 1 von 4
CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffdämpfer belastet Curevac
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Study results CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV 16.06.2021 / 22:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CureVac …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner zusätzliche Ergebnisse aus dem erweiterten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA hebt EBITDA-Erwartung an
DGAP-News: q.beyond erwirbt Modern-Workplace-Spezialisten datac
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of ...
Sexismus in der Online Marketing Szene?
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger sichert sich EUR 185 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung für den weiteren Kapazitätsausbau ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation CVnCoV bekannt (deutsch)
22:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation CVnCoV bekannt
14:58 Uhr
Noch weniger Impfstoff im Juli: Biontech – der "Folgelieferant Nummer Eins" vorerst noch mit Lieferengpässen
08:53 Uhr
Impfstoff: 3 News von der Biontech-Aktie und 1 von der Curevac-Aktie
15.06.21
AstraZeneca, CureVac, Bayer – Alles nur Hype oder doch nachhaltige Geschäftsfelder?
15.06.21
Revolution in der Forschung?: Alzheimer, Covid, Krebs: Diese Pharma-Aktien sind jetzt interessant(1) 
15.06.21
CureVac – Die Lage spitzt sich zu!
15.06.21
Novavax-Aktie macht der Biontech-Aktie Konkurrenz
15.06.21
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
15.06.21
Aktien: Novavax wird harter Konkurrent von Biontech und Moderna