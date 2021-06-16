NexImmune to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time.



The presentation will be accessible via live webcast by visiting https://ir.neximmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the NexImmune website following the presentation.