Streamline Health Receives Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

“We are grateful for the financial support the CARES Act provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the PPP grant,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “The grant enabled us to maintain our staff despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and continue serving our hospital-system customers on the front line of the pandemic.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

