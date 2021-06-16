checkAd

Colony Capital to Present Strategic Priorities and Rebrand as DigitalBridge at its Upcoming 2021 Investor Day

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be holding its inaugural Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 starting at 11:00 am ET.

During the virtual event, investors will get exposure to the broadest, deepest team in digital infrastructure as the Company shares its strategic priorities, including:

  • Next Chapter as DigitalBridge: Reflecting the significant business transformation the Company has undergone, Colony Capital will rebrand as DigitalBridge and begin trading under a new ticker DBRG, effective June 22, 2021 and will provide more background on the new name, rebrand and logo.
  • Digital Infrastructure Opportunity: The Company’s leadership team will outline the fast-growing digital infrastructure thematics DigitalBridge is levered to and provide insight into how it is executing on these opportunities – past, present, and into the future.
  • Financial Overview: An update to the Company’s medium and longer-term financial outlook and guidance.
  • Buy vs Build: Where are the opportunities ‘today’ across a dynamic digital infrastructure landscape.

To register and for additional information, please visit the event’s site: DigitalBridge Investor Day or the Events & Presentations page of the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.clny.com

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the timing and pace of the Company’s digital transformation, including the Company’s ability to rotate the balance sheet and redeploy capital into digital infrastructure, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of such transformation, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.




