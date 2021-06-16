United States Steel Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report , entitled “Doing What’s Best for Our Most Demanding Customer,” to update stakeholders on progress in its Best for All℠ strategy, encompassing a full range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Our history is defined by setting bold goals and then working together to achieve them. The climate crisis is a challenge that requires that level of commitment and big thinking,” said David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel President & Chief Executive Officer. “While 2020 brought some unique challenges, it also reinforced the importance of a strong domestic supply chain, anchored on a strong domestic steel industry. The people of U. S. Steel know that we must take the steel industry to a more sustainable future, and that means prioritizing innovative and profitable solutions that support our customers, our communities and our most demanding ‘customer’ – the planet.”

The U. S. Steel report outlines progress made by the company in 2020 in areas like process and product innovation, empowering its people, protecting the environment and maintaining strong and transparent corporate governance. It also touches on further advances made to date in 2021, including U. S. Steel’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and its decision to become the first North American steelmaker to join ResponsibleSteel, a standard setting and certification organization targeting a more sustainable future for the steel industry.

“Sustainability is interwoven as an essential element of our overall corporate strategy because we know that it is critical to our ongoing success,” said Rich Fruehauf, U. S. Steel’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. “We must ensure that we continue to excel in safety. We must continually reduce our impact on the environment. We must maintain a workplace where diverse talents are empowered to achieve their full potential. We must support our communities. And we must be flexible and resilient as we deliver valuable solutions to our customers. We invite all of our stakeholders to review our full sustainability report to learn more about our efforts and the progress we have made this past year.”

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005981/en/