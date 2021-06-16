checkAd

VAALCO Secures Rig for 2021/2022 Drilling Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 22:45  |  51   |   |   

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that, in conjunction with its 2021/2022 drilling program planned to begin later this year, it has executed a contract with Borr Jack-Up XIV Inc., an affiliate of Borr Drilling Limited, to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores with options to drill additional wells. The contract provides, among other things, that the drilling rig can be on location as early as December of this year, with the exact timing dependent on other commitments related to the rig.

George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continue to work with our joint owners at Etame on our shared goal of executing another successful drilling campaign that can significantly add production and reserves. Success on all four wells contained within the drilling campaign could result in an increase in production of 7,000 to 8,000 gross barrels of oil per day and significant reserve additions of up to 10.2 million barrels of oil for the two appraisal wellbores that would be converted from resources into 2P reserves at year-end 2022. We are excited to get our next drilling campaign underway later this year.”

Maxwell continued, “With the benefit of our hedging program, our capital commitments over the next 12 months are expected to be fully funded through our cash flow and cash on hand. Additionally, we have several initiatives underway geared toward maximizing our netbacks. We remain firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns while we continue to progress our refreshed strategic objectives to deliver accretive growth.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 58.8% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website:
 www.vaalco.com
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James Husband VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com
   

Forward Looking Statements

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VAALCO Secures Rig for 2021/2022 Drilling Campaign HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that, in conjunction with its 2021/2022 drilling program planned to begin later this year, it has executed a contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus