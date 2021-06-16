Spark Power Announces Details of Annual General Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, …

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2021, which has been mailed to shareholders. As noted in the meeting materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on the number of persons that may attend gatherings, Spark Power's AGM will be held virtually; in person attendance will not be permitted. Spark Power encourages shareholders to submit your proxy to vote your shares in advance of the meeting as outlined in the Management Information Circular. The deadline for receiving proxies in relation to this year's AGM is 10:00 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021. Voting results for the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced via news release following the AGM.