Spark Power Announces Details of Annual General Meeting

16.06.2021   

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2021, which has been mailed to shareholders. As noted in the meeting materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on the number of persons that may attend gatherings, Spark Power's AGM will be held virtually; in person attendance will not be permitted.

Spark Power encourages shareholders to submit your proxy to vote your shares in advance of the meeting as outlined in the Management Information Circular. The deadline for receiving proxies in relation to this year's AGM is 10:00 a.m. ET on June 21, 2021. Voting results for the resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be announced via news release following the AGM.

Following the formal part of the AGM, our executive management team will host a presentation, after which, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with executive management.

The meeting materials and other information concerning Spark Power are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis And Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

VIRTUAL AGM ACCESS DETAILS:

Date: June 23, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Conference ID: 1144

Password: spark2021

Webcast: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1144

We recommend that participants connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register with the operator and download or install any necessary software. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the call will be available after completion at https://sparkpowercorp.com/about-us/investor-relations/.

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries
Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

Wertpapier


