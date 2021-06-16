checkAd

Dads Can Score Free Gourmet Fries at Charleys Philly Steaks This Father's Day

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks will be offering an exclusive promotion this Father's Day. On June 20, 2021, all dads will get free gourmet fries with any purchase when they visit their local Charleys restaurant. …

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks will be offering an exclusive promotion this Father's Day. On June 20, 2021, all dads will get free gourmet fries with any purchase when they visit their local Charleys restaurant. No coupon or discount code is needed to claim this promotion. Any father who stops by can enjoy free fries with their purchase by mentioning the offer to the cashier.

"What would the world be like without cheesy dad jokes?" said Chief Marketing Officer, and dad, Brian Hipsher. "Dads and father figures - we love you and celebrate you on your special day. Instead of ties, we've got cheesy fries for you!"

The promotion follows close on the heels of the brand's Father's Day giveaway on social media that took place earlier in the month. Five lucky dads were selected to win customized Charleys' spatulas and commenters were encouraged to share their stories about their fathers or father figures.

All Charleys locations nationwide will be participating in this promotion to celebrate Father's Day. The promotion will run all day on Sunday, June 20th, at all domestic Charleys locations, including their restaurants on Army & Air Force bases. This offer will be available in-store only and won't be eligible on third-party delivery or online orders.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries are helping quench cravings with the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

CONTACT:
Maggie Mackie
(614) 652-6808
mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652028/Dads-Can-Score-Free-Gourmet-Fries-at ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dads Can Score Free Gourmet Fries at Charleys Philly Steaks This Father's Day COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks will be offering an exclusive promotion this Father's Day. On June 20, 2021, all dads will get free gourmet fries with any purchase when they visit their local Charleys restaurant. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video ...
Group Ten Metals Completes C$6.0 Million Brokered Private Placement
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Shore Fire Client Chris Bosh on His New Book "Letters to a ...
Baristas Begins Filing Updated Financials Moving Towards Upgrading OTC Markets Designation
IONIC Brands Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Oregon Processing Solutions, Including ODA ...
SPI’s Phoenix Motorcars Launches Full Range of EV Charging Solutions for US Market
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...