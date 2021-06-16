checkAd

Syntax Advisors Launches the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS)

Syntax Advisors, LLC (“Syntax”) announced today the launch of the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (ticker: SHUS), available for trading on NYSE Arca. SHUS launched with over $43M in AUM and it marks the fifth and latest ETF in Syntax’s expanded family of Stratified Weight funds.

Syntax offers an innovative alternative to cap weighted and equal weighted index products through a full suite of Stratified Weighted ETFs covering U.S. LargeCap, MidCap, SmallCap, and U.S. Total Market exposure. Stratified Weighting is designed to maintain diversified business risk exposure and capture a fuller range of market opportunities for investors.

Syntax’s investment approach, (“Stratification”) was developed over a 10-year period, and is based on a significant re-evaluation of cap weighted indexing. In recent years, this traditional approach has resulted in the over-concentration in many portfolios of a small group of large cap companies (i.e., FANGS) in a similar industry (i.e., technology).

Syntax takes the world's most widely used index benchmarks and reweights them to reflect diversified business risk across numerous industries. Instead of concentrating in the largest companies and the most popular sectors, Syntax’s patented process determines the common risks companies and industries face, then equally divides these stocks within carefully defined segments. This process seeks to provide investors with more balanced exposure across available business opportunities while still engaged in indexing.

SHUS utilizes the Stratified Defined Risk Strategy, developed in conjunction with Swan Global Investments. In addition to seeking Stratified Weight exposure, SHUS utilizes put options to hedge equity exposure with the goal of achieving risk-managed growth.

About Syntax Advisors, LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC provides investors with rules-based, diversified exposure to business risks via products that track Syntax Stratified Weight Indices including the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY), Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY), Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY), Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS), and the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS). Syntax Indices are a new class of indices that reweight the most widely used benchmarks using the Stratified Weight methodology. Their objective is to deliver a diversified return across all the business opportunities in a benchmark rather than just the largest.

Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, please visit www.syntaxadvisors.com, call (866) 972-4492, or talk to your financial advisor. Read it carefully before investing.

There can be no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategies and processes will be successful. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds or Securities that are managed with a passive investment strategy, attempting to track the performance of an unmanaged index of securities. This differs from an actively-managed fund, which typically seeks to outperform a benchmark index. Maintaining investments in securities regardless of their individual performance or market conditions could negatively affect the Fund's return. The Fund is new and has no operating history. As a result, investors have a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. The Fund is subject to certain other risks, including but not limited to, equity securities risk, options risk, leveraging risk, derivatives risk, large-capitalization risk, mid-capitalization risk, small-capitalization risk, and market trading risk. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed using proprietary investment strategies and processes.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Investors may purchase or sell individual shares on an exchange on which they are listed. Market returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (when NAV is normally determined for most ETFs), and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Please see the prospectus for more details.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the Syntax ETF Trust, and not affiliated with Syntax Advisors, LLC.




