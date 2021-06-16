checkAd

Titanium Transportation Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BOLTON, Ontario, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2021 (the “Meeting”) were elected to the Board of Directors. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed or they otherwise cease to serve as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes in Favor % Votes Withheld %
Ted Daniel 22,320,812 85.80% 3,695,296 14.20%
Lu Galasso 23,585,203 90.66% 2,430,905 9.34%
Bill Chyfetz 26,000,994 99.94% 15,114 0.06%
David Bradley 26,000,994 99.94% 15,114 0.06%

A total of 26,020,418 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 59.43% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the (i) reappointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for 2020; and (ii) the approval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

