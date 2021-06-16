checkAd

Epsilon Announces AGM Results

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on May 14, 2021 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at eight, and BDO USA, LLP was appointed as auditor. Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee % For % Withheld
     
John Lovoi 91.55%   8.45%  
Matthew Dougherty 92.02%   7.98%  
Stephen Finlayson 96.71%   3.29%  
Michael Raleigh 98.06%   1.94%  
Jacob Roorda 98.06%   1.94%  
Jason Stankowski 99.99%   0.01%  
Tracy Stephens 98.64%   1.36%  
David Winn 99.99%   0.01%  
     


About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Special note for news distribution in the United States
The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable. 





