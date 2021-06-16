Epsilon Announces AGM Results

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on May 14, 2021 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at eight, and BDO USA, LLP was appointed as auditor. Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.



