Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet Healthcare

Today, Steward Health Care System, LLC (Steward) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition by Steward of Tenet’s five hospitals and related hospital operations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties. The transaction is Steward’s first acquisition since finalizing full physician control and leadership of the organization in the summer of 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Steward will purchase five hospitals and their associated physician practices from Tenet for approximately $1.1 billion. The hospitals included in the sale are Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital. The agreement also provides that Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary will continue to provide revenue cycle management services to the five hospitals following completion of the transaction. Tenet’s ambulatory facilities operated by United Surgical Partners International (USPI) in these markets will remain with Tenet and are not included in the transaction.

Founded by Ralph de la Torre, MD, who grew up in Florida as the son of Cuban immigrants, Steward Health Care’s physician-controlled and -led model was built to unlock access to the highest-quality care at a sustainable cost. Steward is committed to providing personalized, ongoing medical services that improve patients’ physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. As integrated care institutions, Steward’s hospitals function on a community model, engaging with local employees and community groups as partners.

“Throughout the COVID pandemic, we have been reminded of the critical role caregivers play in the health and wellness of our patients and our communities. We are eager to offer both patients and healthcare providers in South Florida the full support of the Steward network as we all seek to emerge stronger and healthier from the pandemic,” said Dr. de la Torre. “As a Floridian with close family ties to the area, I am proud of Steward’s significant investment in the people of South Florida, whose tight-knit communities and vibrant diversity have always represented the very best of American culture.”

