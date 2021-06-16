Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet Healthcare

Today, Steward Health Care System, LLC (Steward) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition by Steward of Tenet’s five hospitals and related hospital operations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties. The transaction is Steward’s first acquisition since finalizing full physician control and leadership of the organization in the summer of 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Steward will purchase five hospitals and their associated physician practices from Tenet for approximately $1.1 billion. The hospitals included in the sale are Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital. The agreement also provides that Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary will continue to provide revenue cycle management services to the five hospitals following completion of the transaction. Tenet’s ambulatory facilities operated by United Surgical Partners International (USPI) in these markets will remain with Tenet and are not included in the transaction.