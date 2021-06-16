L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Board Comprises Exceptional and Diverse Directors with Experience and Expertise to Oversee the New Independent Company
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced the composition of the Board of Directors for the standalone, publicly traded Victoria’s Secret that is
expected to be formed through the Company’s separation of its Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses. The new Victoria’s Secret Board is expected to consist of seven directors, six
of whom are independent and six of whom are women (including the Chair of the Board).
Including two directors currently serving on the L Brands Board (who will step down from the L Brands Board in connection with the separation), the following are the anticipated members of the Victoria’s Secret Board following the completion of the separation:
- Donna James, Managing Director, Lardon & Associates LLC (Chair of the Board)
- Irene Chang Britt, Former President, Pepperidge Farm and Senior Vice President, Global Baking and Snacking, Campbell Soup Company
- Sarah Davis, Former President, Loblaw Companies Limited
- Jacqueline Hernández, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBC Universal
- Lauren Peters, Former Chief Financial Officer, Foot Locker, Inc.
- Anne Sheehan, Former Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee
- Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria’s Secret
“Today marks an exciting milestone in our plans to launch Victoria’s Secret as an independent, publicly traded company,” said Sarah E. Nash, chair of L Brands’ Board. “We are thrilled with the group of diverse and seasoned executives who will comprise the new Victoria’s Secret Board. These individuals collectively bring immense leadership and industry experience as well as financial and governance expertise, which will be instrumental as the Victoria’s Secret team continues to realize the brand’s full potential.”
Donna A. James, anticipated Victoria’s Secret Chair of the Board, commented, “I am honored to lead the new Victoria’s Secret Board following the separation and look forward to serving alongside such talented individuals. I am confident that this group of directors brings the right combination of experience and expertise to help steer the continued transformation and growth of this iconic brand. Together, we will continue to oversee management’s execution of Victoria’s Secret’s strategy to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead and create value for shareholders.”
0 Kommentare