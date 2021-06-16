L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret

Board Comprises Exceptional and Diverse Directors with Experience and Expertise to Oversee the New Independent Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced the composition of the Board of Directors for the standalone, publicly traded Victoria’s Secret that is expected to be formed through the Company’s separation of its Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses. The new Victoria’s Secret Board is expected to consist of seven directors, six of whom are independent and six of whom are women (including the Chair of the Board).



Including two directors currently serving on the L Brands Board (who will step down from the L Brands Board in connection with the separation), the following are the anticipated members of the Victoria’s Secret Board following the completion of the separation: