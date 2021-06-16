checkAd

L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 23:21  |  35   |   |   

Board Comprises Exceptional and Diverse Directors with Experience and Expertise to Oversee the New Independent Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced the composition of the Board of Directors for the standalone, publicly traded Victoria’s Secret that is expected to be formed through the Company’s separation of its Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses. The new Victoria’s Secret Board is expected to consist of seven directors, six of whom are independent and six of whom are women (including the Chair of the Board).

Including two directors currently serving on the L Brands Board (who will step down from the L Brands Board in connection with the separation), the following are the anticipated members of the Victoria’s Secret Board following the completion of the separation:

  • Donna James, Managing Director, Lardon & Associates LLC (Chair of the Board)
  • Irene Chang Britt, Former President, Pepperidge Farm and Senior Vice President, Global Baking and Snacking, Campbell Soup Company
  • Sarah Davis, Former President, Loblaw Companies Limited
  • Jacqueline Hernández, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBC Universal
  • Lauren Peters, Former Chief Financial Officer, Foot Locker, Inc.
  • Anne Sheehan, Former Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee
  • Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria’s Secret

“Today marks an exciting milestone in our plans to launch Victoria’s Secret as an independent, publicly traded company,” said Sarah E. Nash, chair of L Brands’ Board. “We are thrilled with the group of diverse and seasoned executives who will comprise the new Victoria’s Secret Board. These individuals collectively bring immense leadership and industry experience as well as financial and governance expertise, which will be instrumental as the Victoria’s Secret team continues to realize the brand’s full potential.”

Donna A. James, anticipated Victoria’s Secret Chair of the Board, commented, “I am honored to lead the new Victoria’s Secret Board following the separation and look forward to serving alongside such talented individuals. I am confident that this group of directors brings the right combination of experience and expertise to help steer the continued transformation and growth of this iconic brand. Together, we will continue to oversee management’s execution of Victoria’s Secret’s strategy to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead and create value for shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret Board Comprises Exceptional and Diverse Directors with Experience and Expertise to Oversee the New Independent CompanyCOLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced the composition of the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus