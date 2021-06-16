checkAd

DGAP-News MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 23:43   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

16.06.2021 / 23:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced that it is commencing a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNST) ("Constellation") for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement, dated June 2, 2021 between MorphoSys and Constellation.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated, in each case in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. The tender offer is subject to various conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Constellation shares, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, as previously announced.

MorphoSys filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal, which includes the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, Constellation filed a Schedule 14D-9 with the Commission containing the recommendation of its Board of Directors that Constellation shareholders tender their shares into the tender offer. The Schedule TO, Schedule 14D-9, Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer documents can be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the Commission at www.sec.gov or by contacting the information agent for the tender offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated as described in the tender offer documents.

