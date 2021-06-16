checkAd

CI Financial Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William E. Butt

136,125,610

99.30%

966,168

0.70%

Brigette Chang-Addorisio

133,349,263

97.27%

3,742,515

2.73%

William T. Holland

128,999,345

94.10%

8,092,433

5.90%

Kurt MacAlpine

135,569,816

98.89%

1,521,962

1.11%

David P. Miller

112,893,140

82.35%

24,198,638

17.65%

Tom P. Muir

132,555,204

96.69%

4,536,574

3.31%

Sheila A. Murray

113,304,151

82.65%

23,787,627

17.35%

Paul J. Perrow

133,274,733

97.22%

3,817,045

2.78%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation and did not approve the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 28, 2021. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wertpapier


