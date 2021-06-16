CI Financial Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021.
All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
William E. Butt
|
136,125,610
|
99.30%
|
966,168
|
0.70%
|
Brigette Chang-Addorisio
|
133,349,263
|
97.27%
|
3,742,515
|
2.73%
|
William T. Holland
|
128,999,345
|
94.10%
|
8,092,433
|
5.90%
|
Kurt MacAlpine
|
135,569,816
|
98.89%
|
1,521,962
|
1.11%
|
David P. Miller
|
112,893,140
|
82.35%
|
24,198,638
|
17.65%
|
Tom P. Muir
|
132,555,204
|
96.69%
|
4,536,574
|
3.31%
|
Sheila A. Murray
|
113,304,151
|
82.65%
|
23,787,627
|
17.35%
|
Paul J. Perrow
|
133,274,733
|
97.22%
|
3,817,045
|
2.78%
At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation and did not approve the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation.
Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 28, 2021. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare