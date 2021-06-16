checkAd

CapStar Bank Announces Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 23:44  |  15   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), in partnership with the Tennessee Bankers Association, today announced three 2021 winners of The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB) Diversity Scholarship.

The annual scholarship program was launched in 2020 to support individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the financial services industry. Each year, the scholarship awards three junior or senior level undergraduate students who are Tennessee residents and attend an accredited college or university, with full tuition and housing to The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB). The southeast’s premier two-year banking school, TSSB offers a 70-hour practical banking curriculum with onsite instruction one week each year in Nashville.

“We congratulate our inaugural group of scholarship recipients on this exciting opportunity,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s President and CEO. “Diversity of culture and thoughts is a cornerstone of CapStar and this scholarship program represents our company’s continued commitment to helping the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams in the financial services industry. Our goal is to help foster a more diverse pool of qualified talent, and we look forward to the innovative contributions these talented students will make to our industry.”

This year’s CapStar Bank TSSB Diversity Scholarship recipients are:

  • Nia Buntin – Accounting and Business Information Technology Major at Tennessee Technological University
  • Jaylen Davis – Finance Major attending The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
  • Harshangi Patel – Finance Major attending The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

In addition to paid tuition and housing, the award offers an exclusive professional development advantage as admittance to The Southeastern School of Banking is to date reserved for banking professionals and not available to college students. Importantly, each scholarship recipient will be paired with CapStar Bank employee mentor during the two-year TSSB program and prioritized for potential CapStar employment opportunities upon graduation from college.

"Education and mentorship is an important step towards diversity within the financial services industry,” said Colin Barrett, President/CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. "That's why we're proud to partner with CapStar for this scholarship, which provides the type of assistance that is essential to supporting emerging and talented students as they prepare for their careers. We join CapStar in congratulating this year’s winners.”

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.15 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers across 12 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

About Tennessee Bankers Association

The Tennessee Bankers Association is a not-for-profit organization representing Tennessee’s commercial banks and thrifts. The Association provides continuing education, develops and monitors state and federal legislative agendas, disseminates information on all facets of the financial services industry, and promotes the public image of financial institutions. Visit us at our website, www.TNBankers.org.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73767a6-c153-4563 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bd73c09-6c0a-481a ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13f092f0-fcbc-425b ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CapStar Bank Announces Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship Recipients NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), in partnership with the Tennessee Bankers Association, today announced three 2021 winners of The Southeastern School of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus