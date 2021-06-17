checkAd

Euro Manganese Announces CEO Succession Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 00:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) ("EMN" or the "Company") today announced that it will begin implementation of a CEO succession plan. A search will now begin for a new Chief Executive Officer to carry the Company through its next stage of development, as it transitions from a development company to an operating company.

Marco Romero, the founder of the Company and its current CEO, will remain in the CEO position until a successor is identified and appointed.

Marco Romero said, "I have been looking for the right opportunity to make way for a new CEO for some time and have been working closely with the Board to set the stage for a transition. This current phase, where we are busy completing our feasibility study and EIA, building our demonstration plant, as well as setting the stage for project financing and construction, represents an ideal time to effect that change. We have tangible short-term objectives and a very capable team in place, and we are well funded to achieve those goals. What we need now is to onboard a CEO who has the right credentials to build out our organization and prepare us for life as an operating company at the heart of the European battery supply chain. I plan to remain with the Company in a new role to help our team achieve our key goals and to pursue opportunities beyond the advancement of our current project. I am excited about the future of Euro Manganese."

John Webster, Chairman of the Board, said "Marco has been an inspirational and capable leader for the Company since 2015. He identified and secured the Chvaletice Manganese Project, set the Company’s vision for the future and its high standards, and established a firm foundation for its growth. He also built an outstanding team, developed strategic customer relations, raised the necessary finance to get us through the development phase and set us on the path to success. We look forward to working with him as we begin the next phase of the Company's growth."

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Contact: Euro Manganese Inc.  
Marco A. Romero Fausto Taddei
President & CEO Vice President, Corporate Development
+1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 101 & Corporate Secretary +1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 105
   
Media inquiries:  
Ron Shewchuk  
Director of Communications  
+1 604-781-2199  
   
E-mail: info@mn25.ca  
Website: www.mn25.ca  
Company Address:   
#709 -700 West Pender St.  
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euro Manganese Announces CEO Succession Plan VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) ("EMN" or the "Company") today announced that it will begin implementation of a CEO succession plan. A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares ...
Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus