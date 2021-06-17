checkAd

MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021   

PLANEGG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced that it is commencing a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (CNST) …

PLANEGG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced that it is commencing a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (CNST) ("Constellation") for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement, dated June 2, 2021 between MorphoSys and Constellation.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated, in each case in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. The tender offer is subject to various conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Constellation shares, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, as previously announced.

MorphoSys filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal, which includes the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, Constellation filed a Schedule 14D-9 with the Commission containing the recommendation of its Board of Directors that Constellation shareholders tender their shares into the tender offer. The Schedule TO, Schedule 14D-9, Letter of Transmittal and other tender offer documents can be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the Commission at www.sec.gov or by contacting the information agent for the tender offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated as described in the tender offer documents.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as financial advisor to MorphoSys and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal advisor. Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Constellation and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal advisor.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Wertpapier


