Service Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Laurie B. Burns was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Laurie B. Burns 76.0%

William A. Lamkin was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For William A. Lamkin 65.7%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of Executive Compensation 86.0%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as SVC’s independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 99.6%

About Service Properties Trust:

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

