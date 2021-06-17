checkAd

Service Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 00:45  |  27   |   |   

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

Laurie B. Burns was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

 

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Laurie B. Burns

 

76.0%

William A. Lamkin was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

 

Percentage of Shares Voted For

William A. Lamkin

 

65.7%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

 

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Approval of Executive Compensation

 

86.0%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as SVC’s independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

 

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

 

99.6%

About Service Properties Trust:

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Service Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Service Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows. Laurie B. Burns was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
TEGNA Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by The Civic 50 for Second ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Service Properties Trust Amends Management Agreement with Hyatt
25.05.21
Service Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9th
21.05.21
Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Five Hotels for $22.3 Million
19.05.21
Service Properties Trust to Present at the Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual Real Estate & Lodging Conference on May 26th