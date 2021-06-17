Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic Acquisitions

Kilroy Realty Corporation ( NYSE: KRC ) today said it has reached agreement in three separate off-market transactions totaling approximately $670 million to acquire Indeed Tower in Austin, Texas, a land site adjacent to its 2100 Kettner development project in San Diego and the ground lease under its Key Center office tower in Bellevue, Washington. All three transactions are expected to close by the end of the third quarter and are subject to certain closing conditions.

Indeed Tower (Photo: Business Wire)

Indeed Tower (Austin, Texas)

The $580 million acquisition of Indeed Tower, the brand-new, premier Austin office project, will bring immediate financial and strategic benefits to the company, including the opportunity to grow earnings and create value through additional lease-up, the creation of a platform for future growth in the region and the enhancement of the company’s already strong tenant credit profile.

Indeed Tower, completed in May 2021, is a LEED Platinum targeted, 36-story office project totaling approximately 730,000 square feet located in the heart of Austin’s central business district (“CBD”). It is ideally situated on a full city block at the intersection of 6th and Colorado and includes a unique 35,000 square foot historic post office building that can accommodate a variety of uses as well as a private park. The acquisition will establish the company’s presence in the vibrant, rapidly growing Austin CBD where the company will be the fifth largest owner of Class A office product.

The project, subject to a long-term ground lease, is currently 57% leased with 42% of the space leased through 2034 to Indeed.com, a subsidiary of the Japanese publicly traded company, Recruit Holdings, an A3 rated company. The building features 30,000 square foot floor plates, 10,000 square feet of ground floor food and beverage space and 30,000 square feet of outdoor deck space. With a walk score of 99, the project is surrounded by abundant amenities, including 175 restaurants and retail stores, 8,000 hotel rooms, 7,000 residential units, 60 plus event venues and is walking distance to the popular 10-mile Lady Bird Lake. Austin CBD, the live musical capital of the world, is also home to a growing number of well-established technology companies, including, Facebook, Google and Box.