checkAd

Sparta(TM) Bolsters its TruckSuite(TM) and Sparta Health Group(TM) Divisions by Signing an MOU to Acquire Position in USA Based WorkPlace Pathogen Protection Company, SBL ..

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 01:32  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Austin, Texas based SBL …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Austin, Texas based SBL Testing Technologies USA Inc. ("SBL USA") to acquire a minority position in SBL USA.

The agreement will provide Sparta expanded market coverage in both the United States and abroad for its recently announced workplace virus protection program and will provide Sparta's TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health division's access to important new technologies related to the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. This includes a recently acquired distributorship for SAFE ENTRY STATION, an advanced AI screening technology, developed by Canadian based Predictmedix Inc. (PMED)(PMEDF) in partnership with Toronto based JUICEWORKS. The system is designed to rapidly screen individuals for symptoms associated with COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory infectious diseases. The system can also be configured to screen for THC and alcohol impairment. The agreement between Sparta and SBL will also involve a line of soon-to-be introduced saliva-based point-of-use rapid-tests for COVID-19 screening. As part of the arrangement, Sparta has committed to assisting SBL in its efforts to secure initial rounds of business development funding.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sparta will acquire a minority position in SBL USA, immediately opening additional sales channels to international industrial clients (especially in the industrial energy and resource sector) and will allow for SBL to provide its products to Sparta's TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health Group™ clients. Sparta also has an option to expand its position based on certain milestones being achieved.

Before even turning to any of Sparta's divisional sales channels, and only utilizing SBL's established networks, orders for more than sixty workplace virus protection systems are projected to be in house by the end of 2021. Once sales training has been completed with the Sparta team, updated proformas can be made available.

"When finalized, we believe this agreement will not only allow us the ability to better fulfill plans to expand our reach internationally, but it will bring significant value to our customers because it will give us quick, easy access to some of today's most advanced technologies and tools related to both COVID-19 mitigation and to some important new areas of concern expressed by our present customer base," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Seite 1 von 4


Sparta Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparta(TM) Bolsters its TruckSuite(TM) and Sparta Health Group(TM) Divisions by Signing an MOU to Acquire Position in USA Based WorkPlace Pathogen Protection Company, SBL .. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Austin, Texas based SBL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video ...
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Upcoming Name Change to Ecofin ...
Group Ten Metals Completes C$6.0 Million Brokered Private Placement
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Shore Fire Client Chris Bosh on His New Book "Letters to a ...
Baristas Begins Filing Updated Financials Moving Towards Upgrading OTC Markets Designation
IONIC Brands Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Oregon Processing Solutions, Including ODA ...
Pampa Metals Mobilises Drill Rig to Copper Projects in Northern Chile
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Sparta(TM) Bolsters its TruckSuite(TM) and Sparta Health Group(TM) Divisions by Signing an MOU to Acquire Position in USA Based WorkPlace Pathogen Protection Company, SBL
08.06.21
Sparta(TM) Unveils Multi-Layer Virus Protection Program for the Workplace
01.06.21
Sparta Releases Q2/2021 Financial Results and Announces Implementation of Direct Registration System (“DRS”) for Common Share Purchase