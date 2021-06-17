Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces that Common Stock and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCAEU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.



The common stock and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols MCAE and MCAER, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol MCAEU. After separation, the common stock and rights may be recombined to create units.