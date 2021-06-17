Verve Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VERV.” The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Verve Therapeutics , a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,035,789 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Verve from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $266.7 million. All of the shares are being offered by Verve. In addition, Verve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,105,368 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 16, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10012, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve’s lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient’s risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101, currently in IND-enabling studies, is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

