checkAd

Lyell Immunopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 03:49  |  28   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Lyell), (Nasdaq: LYEL), a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Lyell. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lyell, are expected to be approximately $425 million. Lyell’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol “LYEL.” The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Lyell has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on June 16, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses with adoptive T cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and loss of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity, ability to self-renew and ability to differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, Seattle and Bothell, Washington.

Contacts:

Ellen Rose
Vice President, Communications
erose@lyell.com

Heather Turner
Head of Investor Relations
IR@lyell.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lyell Immunopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Lyell), (Nasdaq: LYEL), a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, today announced the pricing of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Clever Leaves Announces Entry into Mexican Market Through Partnership with CBD Life
AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares ...
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Jowell Global Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus