checkAd

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 04:30  |  31   |   |   

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.50 per share (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and, to the extent necessary, cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated oil and gas properties and interests located in the Permian Basin (the “Permian Acquisition”). Pending the use of proceeds as described above, the Company may temporarily apply a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Permian Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Permian Acquisition. If the Permian Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead book-running manager for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.50 per share (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Amazon and Metro Announce a $125 Million Commitment to Create 1,000 Affordable Housing Units at ...
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels