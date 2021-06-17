checkAd

Cigna Survey Confirms Mental Health Services and Support Critical to Global Pandemic Recovery

  • Markets with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates report better outlook on health and well-being
  • Mental health seen as most important influence of whole person health, virtual mental health consultations increased 89 percent since beginning of pandemic
  • Employees expect more from employers, including mental health support and workplace flexibility

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna International released its seventh annual 360 Well-Being Survey with several new topics included to reveal the impact of COVID-19 on virtual health, whole person health, resilience and remote work. Opinion data from more than 18,000 adults in 21 markets across five continents confirms global pandemic recovery will require successful vaccination programs and a holistic view of supporting mental health by employers and governments.

Uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations linked to better outlook on health and well-being

Findings confirm the connection between greater vaccine uptake and access to successful vaccination programs, with more positive perceptions of health and well-being first shown in Cigna's 2021 COVID-19 Vaccine Perception Survey. Among the markets with high vaccination rates, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Spain and Saudi Arabia, even reported well-being scores exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

In contrast, markets where vaccination rates are lower such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, had lower well-being scores, despite not yet experiencing surges in cases and still maintaining a relatively lower number of deaths related to COVID-19 at the time of the survey. This negative outlook may be linked to the struggle to reach herd immunity in those markets, a milestone that experts widely agree is the long-term solution to beating COVID-19. 

"Even as we begin to see reasons for optimism, we are reminded that overcoming the pandemic and its impact on health and well-being requires a comprehensive global vaccination program and uptake. Our survey shows the pandemic has had a particularly negative impact on certain demographics and groups, and understanding this will be vital for businesses and policymakers alike," said Jason Sadler, President, Cigna International.

Mental health, closely followed by physical health, seen as important influence on whole person health

72 percent of respondents rank mental health as the most important influence on personal health and well-being, followed by physical health at 70 percent. Although stigma around mental health persists, the rise in adoption and availability of virtual health tools offers an opportunity to help people access the care they need, when they need it. Globally, use of virtual consultations to access mental health therapy and counseling services increased 89 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, echoing data from the United States in Cigna's One-Year Impact of COVID-19 report which showed nearly two-thirds of behavioral care was performed virtually.

