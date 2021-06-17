C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific

This agreement represents C3 AI’s first strategic partnership with a telecommunications group. NCS will leverage its deep domain experience and technology expertise in serving governments and businesses in SEA and ANZ, investing up to S$10 million to develop and deploy enterprise AI applications created on the C3 AI Suite. C3 AI’s solutions will also be deployed across Singtel, Optus, and other affiliated telecommunications networks to bring the advantages of enterprise AI to their operations and clients.

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and NCS, a leading technology services provider and member of the Singtel Group, today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering enterprise AI solutions to clients in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) across multiple industries, including telecommunications, government, financial services, transportation, and more.

As the leader in enterprise AI applications, C3 AI’s offerings include the C3 AI Suite, a powerful end-to-end enterprise AI platform; C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights; C3 AI CRM, the first enterprise AI-powered CRM solution custom-built for industries; and a comprehensive inventory of pre-built enterprise AI applications. These applications cover a broad range of use cases, such as C3 AI Energy Management for optimizing energy consumption and carbon emissions, C3 AI Predictive Maintenance to reduce unplanned machine downtime, and C3 AI Fraud Detection for financial transactions.

“Our partnership with C3 AI reaffirms NCS’ commitment to build a strong digital partner ecosystem that provides our clients access to world-leading technologies and enterprise solutions,” said NCS CEO Ng Kuo Pin. “We believe that the wave of enterprise-grade AI solutions has arrived and are excited to work with our clients to build the next generation of digital applications with enterprise AI embedded. We look forward to playing our part to unleash the transformative power of enterprise AI across governments and enterprises in Asia-Pacific.”

In its 2021 Global CIO Agenda survey, Gartner found that SEA and ANZ were among the fastest-growing regions in the world to apply digitalization to optimize enterprise processes1. In addition, CIOs in these regions identified Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning as a game-changing technology2. To capitalize on this trend, C3 AI and NCS will establish a Center of Excellence together to jointly explore new solutions that will accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI and develop custom-built offerings tailored to the business requirements of the Asia-Pacific market.