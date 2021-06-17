HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. We are listed on the TSX.V exchange and our shares will soon trade on the Nasdaq's Capital Markets Exchange.

HIVE is a growth-oriented company in an emergent industry. We are building a bridge between the blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has accumulated the majority of its ETH and BTC coin production, which we hold in secure storage. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins such as BTC and ETH. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

