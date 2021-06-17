checkAd

Inovytec & UAE's Healthsoft Partner to Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement for Ventway Sparrow Ventilators

The Deal Includes All Three Inovytec Ventilators for the EMS, Hospital and Military Markets, which Each Received MOHAP Approval to Market

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovytec, a developer of medical devices that address emergency and routine respiratory and cardiac care, announced today that it signed a distribution agreement with Healthsoft to supply the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with hundreds of Inovytec's Ventway Sparrow portable advanced ventilators every year. The Ventilators also received MOHAP approval to market in the UAE in the process of making the agreement.

"We chose Inovytec due to their ability to quickly meet the UAE market's needs with high-quality ventilators," said Ahmad Al Haj, Founder and CEO of Healthsoft. "One of the effects of the pandemic was to demonstrate the acute need for high level medical technology to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We are confident that the Sparrow will be able to help every level of the UAE healthcare system in its routine operations due to its flexibility and the quality of the technology."

Inovytec has created a number of innovative products to increase the chances of survivability for emergency victims and routine medical procedures. Especially notable is its line of light-weight turbine ventilators (~1kg) utilized for respiratory transport and ventilated patient mobility in hospitals. The MRI compatible model (3T) eliminates the need for transitions between ventilators during intrahospital transport. The emergency vehicles model is designed to easily travel in air and land ambulances for emergency ventilation while allowing for a seamless transfer to short- or long-term hospital care. The military model comes with features such as night vision compatibility. The entire Ventway Sparrow product line is cleared by the FDA and CE and all versions of the ventilator are in use globally.

"Inovytec designs its products to meet the highest standards that exceed performance expectations and strengthen every aspect of the continuum of care. When Israeli-UAE relations opened, we were excited to connect with a market that recognizes technologies that are integral to saving lives," said Inovytec VP Strategy and Business Growth Angela W. Rabinovich. "The UAE is expected to make a significant healthcare investment over the next decade and we are proud to provide the Sparrow for the sake of the health of everyone there."  

About Inovytec

Inovytec, founded in 2011, is a medical device company that develops cutting-edge medical devices with a focus on routine and emergency respiratory and cardiac failures. Inovytec's products are designed to increase the chances of survival of critical medical victims through the improvement of first treatment even in harsh environments. Each device addresses the critical moments of care, from the first minutes after a medical event, to patient transfers and stabilization in hospitals. SALI creates a virtual hospital environment in the field and allows passers-by to act as first responders during emergencies. The Ventway Sparrow family of portable, robust, high-performance ventilators are designed for in-hospital transport, emergency services, military medics, and homecare environments. LUBO can open the upper airway during non-invasive ventilation, CPR, and first-line treatment for trauma patients. Leading hospitals, emergency organizations, militaries, and smart cities around the world have implemented these solutions.

