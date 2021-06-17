checkAd

Disclosure of received notification of Alychlo

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 17 June 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Alychlo

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Alychlo NV.

Notification of Alychlo NV

  • On 14 June 2021, Fagron received a notification indicating that the shareholding of Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 5% on 10 June 2021 as the result of a passive threshold crossing.
  • The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.
  • On 10 June 2021, Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke held a total of 3,641,933 voting rights (previous notification: 3,641,933 voting rights). 3,634,886 voting rights were held by Alychlo NV and 7,047 voting rights were held by Marc Coucke.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), in total Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke held on 10 June 2021 4.99% of the total number of voting rights.
  • Alychlo NV is controlled by Marc Coucke.
  • The notification of Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of Alychlo





