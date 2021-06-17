checkAd

Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its shareholders approved, with a large majority, all of the proposals of the board of directors in its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). In line with the Swiss Federal Council COVID-19 Ordinance 3, no shareholders attended the AGM in person. The voting proxy represented 39.24% of the company's outstanding capital.

Addex shareholders approved the 2020 annual report, the 2020 annual financial statements, the appropriation of the results as well as the compensation report (the latter in a consultative vote). All motions regarding the compensation of the board of directors and the executive management were also approved. In addition, discharge was granted to the members of the board of directors and the executive management for their activities during the business year 2020.

Addex shareholders also approved the amendment of the articles of association concerning the authorized share capital and the conditional share capital of the company.

Dr. Vincent Lawton was re-elected as member and chairman of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; Dr. Raymond Hill was re-elected as member of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; and Dr. Roger Mills, Mr. Tim Dyer, Mr. Jake Nunn and Dr. Isaac Manke were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

BDO SA were re-elected as the auditors for the 2021 business year and Robert P. Briner, attorney-at-law, was re-elected as the independent voting rights representative until the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The detailed agenda can be found on Addex’s website at https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex’s allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex’s lead product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021. Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q2 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC, which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its shareholders approved, with a large …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Jowell Global Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Clever Leaves Announces Entry into Mexican Market Through Partnership with CBD Life
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus