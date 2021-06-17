Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Addex shareholders approved the 2020 annual report, the 2020 annual financial statements, the appropriation of the results as well as the compensation report (the latter in a consultative vote). All motions regarding the compensation of the board of directors and the executive management were also approved. In addition, discharge was granted to the members of the board of directors and the executive management for their activities during the business year 2020.

Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 20 2 1 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its shareholders approved, with a large majority, all of the proposals of the board of directors in its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). In line with the Swiss Federal Council COVID-19 Ordinance 3, no shareholders attended the AGM in person. The voting proxy represented 39.24% of the company's outstanding capital.

Addex shareholders also approved the amendment of the articles of association concerning the authorized share capital and the conditional share capital of the company.



Dr. Vincent Lawton was re-elected as member and chairman of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; Dr. Raymond Hill was re-elected as member of the board of directors and member of the compensation committee; and Dr. Roger Mills, Mr. Tim Dyer, Mr. Jake Nunn and Dr. Isaac Manke were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

BDO SA were re-elected as the auditors for the 2021 business year and Robert P. Briner, attorney-at-law, was re-elected as the independent voting rights representative until the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The detailed agenda can be found on Addex’s website at https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/general-meetings/



About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex’s allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex’s lead product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021. Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q2 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC, which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.