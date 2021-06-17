Sequana Medical to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on “The Impact of Liver Ascites on Patients and Healthcare Systems and the potential of alfapump therapy in NASH-related ascites”

GHENT, Belgium, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical") , an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on July 15 th , 2021 from 4 pm CET / 10 am ET to 5 pm CET / 11 am ET. The KOL call will discuss the impact of recurrent and refractory liver ascites on patients and healthcare systems and the potential of alfa pump therapy in NASH-related ascites.

The webinar will feature a testimonial from a patient living with refractory ascites and treated with alfapump, followed by a presentation by KOLs Hugo E. Vargas, M.D. and Grace Knuttinen, M.D., Ph.D., both of Mayo Clinic, who will discuss the impact of ascites on the patients’ quality of life and the limitations of current treatment options. They will also share their experience with the alfapump implantation and discuss its potential in the treatment paradigm for these patients. A Q&A session with the KOLs and Sequana Medical management will follow the formal presentations.

Ascites is the most common reason for hospitalisation of patients with advanced liver disease and is forecast to grow dramatically driven by NASH-related cirrhosis. Sequana Medical’s alfapump has been granted FDA breakthrough device designation for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.

The alfapump is a fully implantable pump system that moves ascites from the peritoneal cavity into the bladder, where it is passed naturally from the body through urination. The alfapump is approved in Europe and POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study to support regulatory approval in the US and Canada is underway. Positive interim data from the POSEIDON study were reported in November 2020 with further interim data expected in Q2 2021 and primary endpoint data in Q2 2022.

The webinar will be webcasted live at https://media.rampard.com/20210715b/. To get access to the webinar a registration in advance is required. The presentation and a replay of the webinar will be available on the website of Sequana Medical shortly after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +32 498 05 35 79