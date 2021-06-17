checkAd

Sequana Medical to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on “The Impact of Liver Ascites on Patients and Healthcare Systems and the potential of alfapump therapy in NASH-related ascites”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

Live webinar with Dr. Vargas and Dr. Knuttinen on 15 July 2021 at 4 pm CET / 10 am ET

GHENT, Belgium, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on July 15th, 2021 from 4 pm CET / 10 am ET to 5 pm CET / 11 am ET. The KOL call will discuss the impact of recurrent and refractory liver ascites on patients and healthcare systems and the potential of alfapump therapy in NASH-related ascites.

The webinar will feature a testimonial from a patient living with refractory ascites and treated with alfapump, followed by a presentation by KOLs Hugo E. Vargas, M.D. and Grace Knuttinen, M.D., Ph.D., both of Mayo Clinic, who will discuss the impact of ascites on the patients’ quality of life and the limitations of current treatment options. They will also share their experience with the alfapump implantation and discuss its potential in the treatment paradigm for these patients. A Q&A session with the KOLs and Sequana Medical management will follow the formal presentations.

Ascites is the most common reason for hospitalisation of patients with advanced liver disease and is forecast to grow dramatically driven by NASH-related cirrhosis. Sequana Medical’s alfapump has been granted FDA breakthrough device designation for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.

The alfapump is a fully implantable pump system that moves ascites from the peritoneal cavity into the bladder, where it is passed naturally from the body through urination. The alfapump is approved in Europe and POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study to support regulatory approval in the US and Canada is underway. Positive interim data from the POSEIDON study were reported in November 2020 with further interim data expected in Q2 2021 and primary endpoint data in Q2 2022.

The webinar will be webcasted live at https://media.rampard.com/20210715b/. To get access to the webinar a registration in advance is required. The presentation and a replay of the webinar will be available on the website of Sequana Medical shortly after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sequana Medical to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on “The Impact of Liver Ascites on Patients and Healthcare Systems and the potential of alfapump therapy in NASH-related ascites” Live webinar with Dr. Vargas and Dr. Knuttinen on 15 July 2021 at 4 pm CET / 10 am ET GHENT, Belgium, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
PRESS RELEASE                                         ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Jowell Global Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Clever Leaves Announces Entry into Mexican Market Through Partnership with CBD Life
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus