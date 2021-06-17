03/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces the result of its Initial Public Offering

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Kolding, Denmark, 17 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Green Hydrogen Systems today announces the results of the Offering.

Thyge Boserup, Chairman of Green Hydrogen Systems, said:

“We are in the middle of a fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero carbon society in 2050, and green hydrogen will be a cornerstone of this transition. The support from investors is yet another evidence of the momentum we are seeing in the market for green hydrogen and a vote of confidence in our electrolysis technology, the growth potential and Green Hydrogen Systems as a whole. I would like to thank the employees at Green Hydrogen Systems for the past years of hard work positioning the company to play a central role in the global green energy transition.”

Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems said:

“We are thankful for the trust from our investors and for the capital raised in our initial public offering. The investor dialogues have confirmed a tremendous interest for investments in a more sustainable future where green hydrogen is expected to play a central role. Green Hydrogen Systems’ focus is now to execute on our plan for growth and value creation from continued investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity and talented employees.”

Highlights of the Offering

A fixed offer price of DKK 40 per Offer Share of nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The Offering attracted substantial interest from both Danish retail and Danish and international institutional investors.

27,500,000 new shares (the “Offer Shares”) in the Company each with a nominal value of DKK 1 have been subscribed for.

An overallotment option to subscribe for up to 4,125,000 additional shares (the “Option Shares”) has been granted by the Company to the Stabilizing Manager on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators, exercisable, in whole or in part, until 17 July 2021.The overallotment option corresponds to 15% of the Offer Shares.

Provided that the overallotment option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise a total of 31,625,000 shares in the Company.

Assuming that the Offering is completed, the Company expects to raise gross proceeds of DKK 1,100 million and, after payment of estimated IPO costs, approximately DKK 1,000 million in net proceeds. The Offering corresponds to a total market value of all issued shares of the Company of approximately 3,114 million (each excluding the Option Shares, if any).

Following completion and settlement of the Offering, the shareholders owning 5% or more of the total outstanding share capital and voting rights in the Company are expected to be: Nordic Alpha Partners Fund I K/S (“NAP”) (32.78%), APMH Invest A/S together with its 80% owned subsidiary APMH Invest XI ApS (together, “APMHI”) (12.38%), Norlys Holding A/S (“Norlys Holding”) (9.53%) and ATP (6.42%) (assuming no exercise of the overallotment option). If the overallotment option is exercised in full, the shareholdings will be as follows: NAP (31.13%), APMHI (11.76%). Norlys Holding (9.05%) and ATP (6.10%). In connection with the lending of shares from NAP to Carnegie, the shareholdings of NAP may temporarily be lower than that indicated in this announcement.

Following completion and settlement of the Offering, the free float is expected to amount to between 42.0% and 44.9% of the Company’s share capital, depending on the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.

A group of investors (together the “Cornerstone Investors”) have been allocated Offer Shares at the Offer Price for an aggregate subscription amount of DKK 570 million, corresponding to 51.8% of the Offer Shares (excluding the Option Shares).

Additionally, NAP, APMH Invest A/S (substituting its 80% owned subsidiary’s, APMH Invest XI ApS’, commitment as described in the Prospectus) and Norlys Holding have been allocated Offer Shares for approximately DKK 78.1 million corresponding to 7.1% of the Offer Shares (excluding the Option Shares).

Finally, certain members of the Board of Directors have been allocated Offer Shares corresponding to DKK 8.25 million and various other employees have been allocated Offer Shares corresponding to approximately DKK 4.5 million.

More than 13,500 new investors have been allocated shares in Green Hydrogen Systems. Approximately 10% of the Offer Shares (excluding the Option Shares) have been allocated to retail investors in Denmark and approximately 90% have been allocated to Danish and international institutional investors.

With respect to applications to subscribe for amounts of more than DKK 3 million, individual allocations have been determined by the Joint Global Coordinators in agreement with the Board of Directors of the Company.

With respect to applications to subscribe for amounts of up to and including DKK 3 million, reductions have been made mathematically: Orders for up to and including 125 shares, corresponding to DKK 5,000, have been allocated in full. Orders for more than 125 shares have been allocated 125 shares and 3.5% of the remaining order. For orders that have been reduced as a result of a proportionate allocation, the orders have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

The first day of trading of the Temporary Purchase Certificates representing Offer Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to commence today on 17 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH TEMP”. The first day of trading and official listing of the shares in the Company is expected to be 22 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH”.

Temporary Purchase Certificates under the temporary ISIN DK0061540424 are expected to be delivered in book entry form electronically through the facilities of VP Securities, Euroclear and Clearstream on 21 June 2021 against payment in immediately available funds in DKK. The Temporary Purchase Certificates will automatically be exchanged to permanent shares in the permanent ISIN DK0061540341 in VP Securities for a corresponding number of shares on or around 23 June 2021.

After the completion and registration of the Offer Shares (excluding the Option Shares, if any) with the Danish Business Authority, the nominal share capital of the Company will amount to DKK 77,861,929. This includes the exercise of 1,453,315 warrants which have vested in connection with the Offering and which have resulted in a share capital increase of an additional DKK 1,453,315.

Further details on the results of the Offering may be found in Appendix A (“Results Statement”).





Bank syndicate and legal advisers

ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Norge, Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige and J.P. Morgan AG have been appointed to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson (London) LLP are acting as legal counsel to the Company and Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab is acting as legal counsel to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Appendix A

RESULT STATEMENT RELATED TO THE OFFERING OF SHARES IN GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

This document constitutes a statement on the results of the Offering of Offer Shares described in the prospectus published by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (the “Company” or “Green Hydrogen Systems”) on 7 June 2021 (the “Prospectus”) and should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus.

Terms used and not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Prospectus. The Offer Period closed on 15 June at 23:59 CET for institutional and retail investors.

The Offer Price and the Offering statistics are set forth below:

1. Offering statistics





Offer Price per Offer Share in DKK 40 Total number of Offer Shares (assuming the Overallotment Option is not exercised) 27,500,000 Total number of Option Shares under the Overallotment Option 4,125,000 Total number of Offer Shares offered (assuming the Overallotment Option is exercised in full) 31,625,000 Market capitalization of the Company at the Offer Price (before completion, in DKK) 1,956,344,560 Aggregate gross proceeds receivable by the Company (including the Overallotment Option, in DKK) 1,265,000,000 Market capitalization of the Company (post completion, assuming full exercise of the Overallotment Option, in DKK) 3,279,447,160 Number of Pre-IPO Warrants exercised in connection with the Offering 1,453,315 Percentage of outstanding share capital owned by the Company’s existing shareholders following completion of the Offering and exercise of Pre-IPO Warrants (assuming the Overallotment Option is not exercised) 67.45% Percentage of outstanding share capital owned by the Company’s existing shareholders following completion of the Offering and exercise of Pre-IPO Warrants (assuming the Overallotment Option is exercised in full) 64.06%

2. Share lending agreement and Overallotment Option





The Company has granted the Stabilizing Manager on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators an Overallotment Option to subscribe for up to 4,125,000 Option Shares. If any Option Shares are agreed to be subscribed for under this option, the Joint Global Coordinators will be obligated to subscribe for a corresponding number of Option Shares and the Company will be obligated to issue an according number of new Shares. The Principal Shareholder has agreed with the Joint Global Coordinators to make available up to 4,125,000 Shares for purposes of delivery of Offer Shares to investors in connection with the Overallotment Option.

3. Share capital information





Upon completion of the Offering and including the capital increase resulting from the exercise of 1,453,315 Vesting Pre-IPO Warrants, the Company’s registered share capital will amount to DKK 77,861,929 divided into 77,861,929 Shares of nominally DKK 1 each (excluding the Option Shares, if any).

The first day of trading of the Temporary Purchase Certificates representing Offer Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to commence today on 17 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH TEMP”. Trading in the Temporary Purchase Certificates will be conditional until specific conditions are met and commence before all such conditions are met and will be suspended if the Offering is not completed. Consequently, all dealings in the Temporary Purchase Certificates and Offer Shares prior to settlement of the Offering, and the Company making an announcement to that effect, will be conditional on the Offering not being withdrawn prior to settlement of the Offering, and the Company making an announcement to that effect, and any such dealings will be for the account of, and at the sole risk of, the parties concerned.

The last day of trading in the Temporary Purchase Certificates on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to be 21 June 2021. The first day of trading and official listing of the Shares in the Company under the permanent ISIN is expected to be 22 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH”. In connection with the Temporary Purchase Certificates being automatically exchanged for Shares, the Temporary Purchase Certificates will cease to exist.

Payment for and settlement of the Offer Shares by delivery of Temporary Purchase Certificates is expected to take place on 21 June 2021 against payment in immediately available funds in Danish kroner in book-entry form to investors’ accounts with VP Securities A/S and through the facilities of Euroclear Bank S.A./N.A., as operator of the Euroclear System and Clearstream Banking, S.A.

If the Offering is terminated or withdrawn before settlement on 21 June 2021, the Offering and any associated arrangements will lapse, all submitted orders will automatically be cancelled, any monies received in respect of the Offering will be returned to the investors without interest (less any transaction costs) and admission to trading and official listing of the Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be cancelled. Consequently, any trades in the Temporary Purchase Certificates and/or Shares effected on or off the market before settlement of the Offering may subject investors to liability for not being able to deliver the Shares sold, and investors who have sold or acquired Shares on or off the market may incur a loss. All dealings in the Temporary Purchase Certificates and/or Offer Shares prior to settlement of the Offering are for the account of, and at the sole risk of, the parties concerned.

4. Ownership structure





The following table sets forth the information regarding the Company’s ownership structure on the date of the Prospectus and at the Settlement Date assuming a) that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, b) that the Overallotment Option is not exercised and c) exercise of all Vesting Pre-IPO Warrants in connection with the Offering. In case the percentages do not sum to 100% in the following tables, this is due to rounding.

Prospectus Date Upon completion of the Offering No exercise of the Overallotment Option Full exercise of the Overallotment Option Shareholders No. Shares % No. Shares % No. Shares % NAP 24,595,265 50.29 25,524,827 32.78 25,524,827 31.13 APMHI(1) 8,708,967 17.81 9,638,529 12.38 9,638,529 11.76 Norlys Holding A/S 7,329,274 14.99 7,422,230 9.53 7,422,230 9.05 Investeringsselskabet af 19. maj 2014 ApS 2,895,741 5.92 2,895,741 3.72 2,895,741 3.53 Board of Directors 606,657 1.24 812,907 1.04 812,907 0.99 Executive Management 295,286 0.60 295,286 0.38 295,286 0.36 Key Employees 1,593,482 3.26 1,593,482 2.05 1,593,482 1.94 Other existing shareholders and/or warrant holders 2,883,942 5.90 4,449,757 5.71 4,449,757 5.43 New shareholders(2) - 0 25,229,170 32.40 29,354,170 35.80 Total 48,908,614 100 77,861,929 100 81,986,929 100

(1) APMHI refers to both APMH Invest A/S and APMH Invest XI ApS. Following the Settlement Date, APMH Invest A/S will directly hold 929,562 Shares in the Company and indirectly via its 80% owned subsidiary, APMH Invest XI ApS, an additional 8,708,967 Shares in the Company, resulting in a total shareholding of 9,638,529 following the Settlement Date as disclosed in the table above. APMH Invest XI ApS may, following the Admission, reallocate certain Shares held or to be held directly by it to certain minority investors in APMHI whereby such investors will become direct shareholders of the Company.

(2) This includes ATP who after completion of the Offering is expected to own 5,000,000 Shares corresponding to 6.42% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company assuming no exercise of the Overallotment Option or 6.10% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company assuming full exercise of the Overallotment Option.

