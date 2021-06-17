checkAd

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises the bar in mechanical engineering industry: Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises the bar in mechanical engineering industry: Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

17.06.2021
GEA raises the bar in mechanical engineering industry: Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

  • Ambitious interim targets: Reduction of Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent, Scope 3 by 18 percent by 2030 (baseline 2019)
  • Comprehensive climate strategy focuses on innovation, modernization of own infrastructure and emission-free mobility
  • Own operations already climate neutral as of the beginning of 2021


Düsseldorf (Germany), June 17, 2021 - GEA Group AG today announced a comprehensive climate strategy. With the corresponding climate targets, GEA is making a clear commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions along its entire value chain by 2040. The company has submitted its net-zero commitment and 2030 interim targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the globally recognized, independent body for reviewing climate targets. Validation of GEA's interim targets by SBTi is expected in the second half of 2021, confirming GEA's targets are aligned with the latest climate science and are effectively contributing to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target of the Paris Agreement.

"GEA is taking bold action to support the global transition to a net-zero economy. Our new climate strategy positions GEA as the leader in our peer group. We are pursuing the most comprehensive and ambitious climate strategy in the mechanical engineering industry," says Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA Group AG. "We are incorporating our entire value chain into this effort, tackling both direct and indirect emissions. And by doing so, we are taking clear action in line with GEA's purpose: 'engineering for a better world'."

