(NASDAQ: AMZN) —Amazon is releasing details today about some of the 2 million deals available for Prime members in 20 countries on Prime Day. The savings extravaganza has more deals than any Prime Day before and will start on June 21 at 12 a.m. PDT (3 a.m. EDT). Prime Day will feature something for everyone—from tech lovers and fashionistas to college students and even pets, giving Prime members everything they need for a summer of fun. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast and free shipping, and enjoy entertainment benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

