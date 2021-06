Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB Grigeo AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachments). Gintautas PangonisPresident of Grigeo AB+370 5 243 5801 Attachments Notification on …