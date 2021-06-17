Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology

Breakthrough data on the successful encapsulation of a biologic using Q-Sphera technologySignificant progress across multiple other R&D programmesABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE/ ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an …

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE/ ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces breakthrough in vitro data which demonstrate Q-Sphera's potential to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products, as well as significant progress across multiple other programmes.

In the 13 months since the announcement of a Strategic Review, the Company has shut down its Bilbao operations, thereby halving its monthly cash burn rate and pivoted from a largely singular focus on one Phase III ready asset (MTD201, Q-Sphera octreotide) to 'multiple shots on goal' with an expanded pipeline of nine earlier stage programmes. The Company's strategy is to develop each programme to proof of concept before seeking licencing partners to undertake later stage development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

Q-Sphera pipeline

The Company's Q-Sphera technology employs proprietary 3-D printing techniques to encapsulate drugs in polymer-based bioresorbable microspheres which may be injected to form depots in the body which release drug over predictable, sustained periods from one week to several months. Including:

1. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) formulation

There are no approved long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins because they are delicate and easily de-natured in manufacture. The Company has been working on an exemplar mAb and thus far, has demonstrated encapsulation of the mAb and most importantly, preservation of functional integrity and antigen binding in vitro. The Company believes no other commercial or academic organisation has been able to successfully deliver therapeutic proteins over extended periods using methods capable of commercial scaling.

The Company believes these results could potentially open up very significant opportunities for its Q-Sphera technology. A significant number of latest generation medicines are protein based and reformulation as long-acting injectables could provide significant benefits to patients, physicians and payors. In 2020, the top 10 mAbs recorded aggregate sales of US$74.9 billion1 and all mAbs US$154 billion1 globally.