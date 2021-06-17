checkAd

Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Breakthrough data on the successful encapsulation of a biologic using Q-Sphera technologySignificant progress across multiple other R&D programmesABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE/ ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an …

Breakthrough data on the successful encapsulation of a biologic using Q-Sphera technology

Significant progress across multiple other R&D programmes

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE/ ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces breakthrough in vitro data which demonstrate Q-Sphera's potential to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products, as well as significant progress across multiple other programmes.

In the 13 months since the announcement of a Strategic Review, the Company has shut down its Bilbao operations, thereby halving its monthly cash burn rate and pivoted from a largely singular focus on one Phase III ready asset (MTD201, Q-Sphera octreotide) to 'multiple shots on goal' with an expanded pipeline of nine earlier stage programmes. The Company's strategy is to develop each programme to proof of concept before seeking licencing partners to undertake later stage development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

Q-Sphera pipeline

The Company's Q-Sphera technology employs proprietary 3-D printing techniques to encapsulate drugs in polymer-based bioresorbable microspheres which may be injected to form depots in the body which release drug over predictable, sustained periods from one week to several months. Including:

1. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) formulation
There are no approved long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins because they are delicate and easily de-natured in manufacture. The Company has been working on an exemplar mAb and thus far, has demonstrated encapsulation of the mAb and most importantly, preservation of functional integrity and antigen binding in vitro. The Company believes no other commercial or academic organisation has been able to successfully deliver therapeutic proteins over extended periods using methods capable of commercial scaling.

The Company believes these results could potentially open up very significant opportunities for its Q-Sphera technology. A significant number of latest generation medicines are protein based and reformulation as long-acting injectables could provide significant benefits to patients, physicians and payors. In 2020, the top 10 mAbs recorded aggregate sales of US$74.9 billion1 and all mAbs US$154 billion1 globally.

Seite 1 von 5
Midatech Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology Breakthrough data on the successful encapsulation of a biologic using Q-Sphera technologySignificant progress across multiple other R&D programmesABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE/ ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium ...
DigiFlynt takes IronCAP Technology to GCC Countries and the West African Region
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Investor Webinar Scheduled for 17 June 2021