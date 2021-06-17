i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational & Dividend Update & Prod. Acquisition
EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.Highlights:i3 has elected to drill two …
EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.Highlights:i3 has elected to drill two …
EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Highlights:
- i3 has elected to drill two high-return wells in the Company's producing Wapiti area during July at a net cost of USD 2.1mm, equivalent to 1.3x next twelve months ('NTM') forecasted net operating income ('NOI' = revenue minus royalty, opex, transportation and processing costs).
- Executed Letter of Intent ('LOI') (expected to complete in Q2 2021) for a synergistic Cardium and Dunvegan focused production acquisition at Wapiti (currently producing 230 boepd) which, if it was to complete, could deliver NTM production of c.310 boepd after i3 performs six reactivations at a total acquisition and capital cost of approximately USD 410k, resulting in an effective acquisition multiple of 0.6x NTM NOI.
- Canadian acquisitions and drilling initiatives announced during H1 2021 (including the two above) are estimated to increase i3's NTM NOI to approximately USD 44mm, a 42% increase over the previous guidance which excluded these, and grow production towards 10,000 boe/d.
- A new corporate presentation is available on the Company's website which summarizes the net effect i3's 2021 acquisition and drilling initiatives on its Canadian business.
- On 11 June 2021 the High Court of England and Wales approved the draft order to effect i3's cancellation of its share premium account; a 'final' confirmation hearing will be held on 29 June 2021 where the Company expects the High Court will confirm the cancellation can proceed, clearing the way for i3 to make dividend distributions to its shareholders.
- i3 is reclassifying the previously announced CAD 2mm dividend as a 'special dividend' (versus associating it with Q1 2021 cash flow); the Company expects to pay this special dividend upon completion of the abovementioned court proceedings, followed by a payment of up to 30% of total H1 2021 free cash flow ('FCF') alongside the release of its Half-yearly Interim Report in September 2021.
- If the Company receives a favourable outcome at the above-referenced 29 June 2021 confirmation hearing, i3 expects to set the special dividend's ex-dividend date for 8 July 2021, with the payment being made in late July. A further announcement will be made once precise dates are known.
Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:
|Diskussion: 10 BAGGER IN OIL. You've never heard of I3 Energy - Kürzel ITE (in Toronto)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare