i3 Energy PLC Announces i3 Canada Ltd YE 2020 Reserves

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the 2020 year-end reserves for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the 2020 year-end reserves for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada Ltd. i3's independent reserve report (the 'GLJ report') was prepared by GLJ Ltd. ('GLJ') in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Handbook (COGEH) and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ('NI 51-101') with an effective date of 31/12/20.

The Before-tax Net Present Value of cash flows attributable to the reserves, discounted at 10%, is USD 97mm for the Proved Reserves ('1P') and USD 183mm for the Proved plus Probable Reserves ('2P'), indicative of the numerous economic development opportunities in the Company's portfolio.

Proved Producing Reserves are 17.51 million barrels of oil equivalent ('mmboe'), representing 55% of all 1P Reserves and Proved plus Probable Producing Reserves are 22.83 mmboe representing 43% of all 2P Reserves, indicative of relatively low risk reserves.

Top-tier, low-decline asset base as exhibited by projected first year declines of 13% on a 2P basis. Actual observed declines since i3's acquisition of these assets are significantly below this projection.

The Company's Proved plus Probable Reserves are comprised of 62% natural gas and 38% oil and natural gas liquids ('NGLs').

The forecast commodity pricing assumed by GLJ as at 31/12/20 is materially below that used for the 30/6/20 evaluation and today's forward strip price curve. The change in Proved Producing reserves of 1.8 mmboe from 30/6/20 to 31/12/2020 is principally due to the 1.7 mmboe produced across that 6-month period.



The tables below outline GLJ's estimates of i3's reserves at 31/12/20.

I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes Reserves Category Company Working Interest Reserves Oil Mbbl NGL Mbbl Gas MMcf Total Mboe Liquids Weighting Proved Producing 2,365 4,355 64,733 17.509 38% Proved Non-Producing 375 393 14,085 3,115 25% Proved Undeveloped 1,640 2,215 43,570 11,117 35% Total Proved 4,380 6,963 122,388 31,741 36% Probable Producing 814 1,317 19,122 5,318 40% Total Probable 4,397 4,592 74,005 21,323 42% Proved plus Probable 8,776 11,555 196,393 53,063 38%

I3 YE 2020 - Reserves Volumes and Values Reserves Category Company Net Reserves Pre-Tax NPV Post-Tax NPV Oil Mbbl NGL Mbbl Gas MMcf Total Mboe Liquids Weighting Discount Rate 10% $M $M Proved Producing 2,194 3,760 62,212 16,323 36% 62,886 52,217 Proved Non-Producing 332 322 13,007 2,822 23% 11,550 8,868 Proved Undeveloped 1,570 2,022 41,468 10,503 34% 22,175 14,265 Total Proved 4,096 6,104 116,687 29,648 34% 96,612 75,350 Probable Producing 724 1,195 18,610 5,021 38% 20,112 16,060 Total Probable 4,048 4,079 70,622 19,897 41% 86,212 63,579 Proved plus Probable 8,144 10,183 187,309 49,545 37% 182,824 138,929

Notes:

(1) The Company is not in a tax paying position due to Canadian tax loss pools.

(2) 'Net' reserves mean the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations.

(3) USD/CAD of 0.826 used to convert GLJ's reported Net Present Values from CAD to US.

Forecast Prices Used in Estimates

GLJ has employed the 3 Consultants Average ('3CA') forecast prices in the GLJ Report, being the average of the forecasts of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd and Sproule Associates Limited. The 3CA forecast prices, exchange rate and inflation (2% post 2035) assumptions as at 31/12/20 are tabulated below.

Canadian Light Sweet Western Canada Select Alberta

AECO-C Pentanes Plus Butanes Propanes Inflation Rate Exchange Rate 40° API WCS 20.5 API Spot FOB Edmonton FOB Edmonton FOB Edmonton Year (CAD/bbl) (CAD/bbl) CAD/mmbtu (CAD/bbl) (CAD/bbl) (CAD/bbl) (% / year) (USD/CAD) 2021 55.76 44.63 2.78 59.24 26.36 18.18 0.0 0.7683 2022 59.89 48.18 2.70 63.19 32.85 21.91 1.3 0.7650 2023 63.48 52.10 2.61 67.34 39.20 24.57 2.0 0.7633 2024 65.76 54.10 2.65 69.77 40.65 25.47 2.0 0.7633 2025 67.13 55.19 2.70 71.18 41.50 26.00 2.0 0.7633 2026 68.53 56.29 2.76 72.61 42.36 26.54 2.0 0.7633 2027 69.95 57.42 2.81 74.07 43.24 27.09 2.0 0.7633 2028 71.40 58.57 2.86 75.56 44.14 27.65 2.0 0.7633 2029 72.88 59.74 2.92 77.08 45.06 28.23 2.0 0.7633 2030 74.34 60.93 2.98 78.62 45.96 28.79 2.0 0.7633 2031 75.83 62.15 3.04 80.19 46.88 29.37 2.0 0.7633 2032 77.34 63.39 3.10 81.80 47.82 29.96 2.0 0.7633 2033 78.89 64.66 3.16 83.43 48.78 30.55 2.0 0.7633 2034 80.47 65.95 3.23 85.10 49.75 31.16 2.0 0.7633 2035 82.08 67.28 3.29 86.80 50.75 31.79 2.0 0.7633

Majid Shafiq, CEO of I3 Energy plc, commented:

'With Producing Reserves representing a relatively high proportion of Proved and Probable reserves and performance even better than the predicted top tier decline rates, this demonstrates the low risk, high quality nature of our portfolio'.

Notes:

Reserves estimates have been prepared by GLJ in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal to or exceed the estimate.

Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal to or exceed the 2P estimate.

Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (for example proved or probable) to which they are assigned.

END

Qualified Person's Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331



Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: