Eurocastle Announces 2021 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 08:00   

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450        

Guernsey, 17 June 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 16 June 2021. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 26 May 2021 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of transaction Volume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John Thornton Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person) Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares
Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

  • The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 1,857,535.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





