Pricing of USD 2 billion senior notes offering

Lundin Energy AB (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has priced its senior notes offering (the “Offering”) of USD 1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.0 percent senior notes, due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at a price equal to 99.827 percent of the aggregate principal amount thereof and USD 1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.1 percent senior notes, due 2031 at a price equal to 99.81 percent of the aggregate principal amount thereof, (the 2031 Notes and together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). Interest will be payable semi-annually. The Offering is expected to close on or about 23 June 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent for similar transactions.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to repay certain amounts outstanding under its corporate credit facility term loans, as well as to pay transaction fees and expenses.

In connection with the Offering, the initial purchasers may engage in stabilising transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the Notes at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Any stabilization action must be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Espen Hennie
Corporate Finance & Planning Director
Tel: +41 22 595 1003
espen.hennie@lundin-energy.com


Cautionary Statements
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended for publication, release or distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such publication, release, distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute a prospectus or an offer or sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) and this announcement may not be distributed except to (1) persons that are qualified institutional buyers (“QIBs”) as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”); or (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (and, if investors are resident in (i) a member state of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), a qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) or (ii) the United Kingdom, a qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”). Such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

